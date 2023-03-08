Project Intentional's 'Hope Lockers' aim to restore dignity with free hygiene products

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sasha Berscheid’s mission is to help people.

She is the founder of the local nonprofit, Project Intentional, which helps women during the holidays with hygiene products.

Now, she’s expanding her impact, setting a new goal to make sure everyone has access to hygiene products no matter the time of year.

"We’re in a place right now where people just kinda need help," Berscheid said.

Her nonprofit will begin placing Hope Lockers at select local businesses. Some schools in South Omaha will have totes that work the same way.

Lockers will house deodorant, shampoo, soaps, menstrual products and more all free of charge. The goal is to make them more accessible to people.

"People can either give hope or they can have hope," Berscheid said.

Local artist Sharon Manhart is painting each of the lockers by hand.

"There's a lot more heart in this than just painting a sign for a corporate business, so this is the stuff that fills my cup," Manhart said.

Berscheid said she isn’t fazed by potential thieves. Should a locker go missing, she plans to replace them.

"If someone needs that much hope to have a hope locker in their home, okay it’s yours," she said.

Berscheid hopes these small lockers packed with little things, make a big difference.

"If a person is not meeting their hygiene standard just so they can pay a bill, let’s do something," Berscheid said. "Let’s allow people to see that there are people out there that genuinely care about them, even if they never meet them."

Currently, the hope lockers can be found at three businesses across the Omaha metro:

Lola's Cafe

4952 Dodge St.

Karma Koffee

587 N 155th. Plaza

Film Streams' Ruth Sokolof Theater

1340 Mike Fahey St.

Berscheid hopes to expand the lockers to other businesses throughout the metro, more information can be found at Project Intentional's website.

