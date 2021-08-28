Watch
Protests continue after alleged sexual assault at UNL frat house

The fraternity's history, the impact of the allegation on students and what's next.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Aug 28, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Protests continue at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln following a sexual assault allegation at a fraternity house, and the latest demonstration resulted in a clash with police.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the protests Friday night were again outside of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house, where a sexual assault was reported earlier in the week.

Just before midnight, hundreds of people spilled into downtown streets.

The crowd turned angry after being informed that a police officer used a taser on a man. Some demonstrators confronted officers and surrounded police cars.

