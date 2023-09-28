Provider pay just one reason for childcare shortage in southwest Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — On Sept. 30, pandemic-era funding for childcare will end. In Iowa, where rural childcare providers are already in short supply, state programs are in place to help bridge the funding gap and maintain staffing levels.

“Here in Mills County there’s a desperate need for providers,” said mom and educator, Jaime Apperson.

“In a lot of small towns, there’s not a lot of childcare. If there is, they’re doing in-home childcare and they’re not registered,” said Shirley Urich, a Community Development Specialist with Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral.

Urich says one of the roadblocks to retaining licensed, or unlicensed, childcare providers is the pay.

“A center director may make $17 an hour if they have a high school diploma. And a lot of people can go to Burger King and make $17 an hour.”

Glenwood residents Jaime and Eric Apperson adopted their youngest child, four-year-old Mia, from foster care. She was eligible for state-funded care, but the Appersons couldn’t find a suitable provider.

“So, we ultimately had to find an in-home provider that we pay out of pocket for because there just aren’t registered facilities around,” said Apperson.

That’s where Urich's agency comes in. She’s helping small towns start childcare centers.

“There’s a lot going on in Southwest Iowa right now. I’m working with several different communities that are working on those childcare solutions and they are awesome. They are putting in the time, and they’re volunteers, they’re volunteering to help people in their community find these childcare solutions,” she said.

