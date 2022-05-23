Public gives input on the future of the downtown Omaha Public Library

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday, conversations continued over the future of the city's downtown library.

With the closure of the W. Dale Clark Library looming, the public was invited to give their thoughts on what they'd like to see in the proposed new space for library services.

An open house was held at the current W. Dale Clark Library location where the public was invited to give input and take part in engaging activities.

The public was invited to show what they want to see at the new 14th and Jones Streets downtown location, we talked to one participant who said she thinks the new space should have something for everyone.

“I think a place for seniors that have opportunities to learn more to socialize people that are retired, but also for young kids that maybe don't have a lot of opportunity to do a lot of things, maybe in the summer to travel places, where they can go, be safe and learn.” Janeen Macrino, participant.

The library worked in partnership with various organizations in charge of the move.

