Pumpkin patch rescue: Puppy Zephyr finds foster home after weeks of medical treatment

A nine-month-old black Labrador named Zephyr is settling into her new foster home after weeks of treatment following her rescue from a pumpkin patch in September.

The Capital Humane Society in Lincoln announced on Facebook that Zephyr had returned to Lincoln after receiving specialized care at Kansas State's Veterinary Hospital. The puppy was found starving and required extensive medical treatment to recover.

Zephyr's journey from rescue to recovery highlights the dedication of animal welfare organizations in providing second chances to animals in need. The puppy is now in foster care as she continues her path toward full recovery.

