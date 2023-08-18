Quilt sale in memory of Council Bluffs woman who used her passion to help others fighting cancer

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Carole Krause's basement is full of fabrics — some in bolts, some in boxes — all from her mother-in-law Karen Krause, who loved quilting. Karen spent lots of time making them at a quilt store she ran in Council Bluffs for 22 years.

The years that truly expanded her impact came after a breast cancer diagnosis when she discovered Wings of Hope, a nonprofit that supports those fighting cancer.

Carole remembers a conversation Karen had with another patient,

“[Karen] was talking with someone and they said that they were going to stop their treatment,” she said. “Karen wasn't going to let something like that happen.”

The conversation gave her the idea to use quilting to help others in their cancer fight.

Karen worked with the nonprofit for more than 30 years, each year raffling off a quilt she designed and sewed. Over the years, the raffles raised more than $65,000 for Wings of Hope.

“She's just the perfect example of how one individual can make a difference in the lives of so many,” said Teresa Gleason from Wings of Hope.

Karen lost her battle last spring, her wish was for all of her materials to be sold. Her family will honor that wish with a quilt sale this weekend.

“The proceeds from the sale will benefit wings of hope so Karen's legacy can go on to continue to help others,” Gleason said.

The quilt sale is a cash-only event and will be held at Marian High School’s Performing Arts Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Marian is located at 7400 Military Avenue in Omaha.

