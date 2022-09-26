In Council Bluffs, Wings of Hope tailors its support to the individual cancer patient and caregivers

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Wings of Hope started as a monthly support group in 1987. Today, the Council Bluffs-based organization tailors how it serves cancer patients and caregivers based on their unique needs, including the Martinez family.

Richard Martinez passed away in 2015 after prostate cancer spread to his bones. Prior to Richard's passing, his sister and care partner, Lupe Martinez, learned about Wings of Hope during a visit to an oncology office. The family needed a hospital bed for Richard's at-home care. Wings of Hope could quickly respond and cover the cost.

Lupe talks today about the organization's lasting impact.

"They'll always be near and dear to my heart," she said.

Wings of Hope's annual Journey of Hope Walk didn't start with Richard's passing; however, it did gain many new supporters. Richard was a paraeducator at Rue Elementary.

"Everybody that met him loved him. He always was so kind to people and his love was for teaching kids," Lupe shared.

Members of the Rue Crew walk every year in Richard's memory, joining his family and friends. Money raised through the event serves cancer patients and care partners in the Council Bluffs area and throughout southwest Iowa.

"Because we're stand-alone, we can choose to do what we want to do. So, as we see a need in the community, then we can respond by saying, 'Let's offer this program, let's see what we can provide for people in this way,'" said Carolyn Ettinger, executive director of Wings of Hope.

"Lately, it's been gas cards a lot because the price of gas has gone up ... And then we also have been able to help recently with food vouchers. So, I'm finding more people are having difficulty paying for groceries," Ettinger added.

The walk is described as "... in memory of Richard Martinez + in honor of every life touched by cancer." To join, visit Walk — Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center.

"As long as there's a breath in me, I will always be doing this walk in memory of my brother," Lupe said.

