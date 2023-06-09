Rain doesn't deter Omaha Summer Arts Festival devotees

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a big weekend for outdoor events in the metro area. The free annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival is also underway.

It's the 49th year of the festival and showcases 130 professional artists, but with some rain in the forecast artists and festival goers didn't show their concern on Friday.

They told 3 News Now that Omaha's festival is special enough to stick it out.

"Honestly we moved to Kansas City about 14 years ago from Omaha, and the Summer Arts Festival here is better than the one in Kansas City. Sorry all my Kansas City friends, but this one is the best,” said Laura Lake.

Laura's granddaughter is showing work in the Young Artists" exhibition and both agreed the event offers inspiration. Others said a little rain wouldn't deter faithful festival-goers.

