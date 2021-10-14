Ralston High School's College and Career Day makes return with more businesses and schools than ever

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — After missing out on its annual event due to the pandemic a year ago, Ralston High School’s ‘Launch Your Future’ College and Career Day made its return.

“It is so nice to be able to welcome people back into the school and see the kids interacting with them,” Ralston High School College and Career Coordinator Kaura Carlow said. “The businesses and the colleges are just so happy to be back too, so I think that really lended to making this a great event.”

Students were able to learn about future career paths and start planning for what’s next. While it’s a special day for the seniors, all students participated in the day’s events.

The freshmen moved around to 15 different career path workshops to learn about some options once they graduate.

Sophomores and juniors took practice college entry exams and certified training exams. The juniors also participated with the seniors in the College and Career Fair. The fair had over 70 local businesses and colleges in attendance to talk about future opportunities.

Outside of the fair, seniors attended an ‘Apply2College’ and FAFSA workshop, where they also posed for pictures with the college they were choosing to go to or apply for. They also went to a "Ready, Set, Future" presentation by guest speaker DeMoine Adams.

From two-year and four-year colleges to military and workforce options after graduation, Ralston High School provided all sorts of opportunities for students to make connections.

“It’s really cool to see the different students go through, especially the seniors, and talk to the different colleges and businesses,” Carlow said. “Just to see them building on those relationships and knowing, ‘Hey I talked to this person. I have their name, and now they have my name, and maybe this is where I want to go.’ That’s what it’s all about, building those connections.”