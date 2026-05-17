Saturday severe weather moves through Nebraska and Southwest Iowa

Saturday is day two of the four possible days of severe weather in Nebraska and Southwest Iowa. Read the latest on certain reports and warnings below.

Severe weather warning for Douglas County:

Just after 9:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Douglas County, and is in effect until 10:15 p.m.

Southwest Iowa neighbors hit hard by severe thunderstorms this weekend:

Red Oak neighbors have seen the worst of the severe weather this weekend.

Saturday, the city was hit with more hail. Some reports saying they were the size of a baseball.

This photo from Brandi Wallace shows heavy damage to her car after a tree fell on top of it.

Friday evening, neighbors sent us the extensive damage from the severe storm that moved through Montgomery County.

The city of Red Oak said on Saturday morning firefighters and police helped with the cleanup effort, working through dangerous conditions to help the community.

This is a developing severe weather situation, and we will provide updates as we learn more.

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