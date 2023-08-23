Watch Now
Red Way Airlines to cease operations by the end of August

Posted at 11:20 AM, Aug 23, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Red Way, Lincoln's newest flight service, announced they will cease operations by the end of August.

In a Facebook post, Red Way stated, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the decision to cease operations. After careful consideration and evaluation, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we must close our doors."

The last day of operations for Red Way will be Aug. 31. Flights booked after the date are canceled and customers will receive a full refund.

According to reporting from KLKN, Red Way had its first flight on June 8.

