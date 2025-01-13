RENT in Concert provides 'really beautiful moment' for Broadway Director Sammi Cannold

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An iconic and full symphonic production is coming to Lincoln this month; however, there's another New York-to-Nebraska link.



Forbes 30 Under 30 in Hollywood and Entertainment's Sammi Cannold will direct RENT in Concert on January 18 at the Lied Center.

Cannold is married to Safi Rauf of Omaha. The show will be her Nebraska family's first chance to see one of her shows.

The couple splits their time between New York and Nebraska: "I really love being (in Nebraska) and I'm very grateful to now get to spend a lot of time here," Cannold said.

RENT in Concert opened at the Kennedy Center, then moved to San Diego - and now Lincoln. For tickets, click here.

Family photos show her on-stage as a toddler. Sammi Cannold grew up in the theater in the Empire State, but it turned out, Nebraska suited her well, too.

'A lot of time' because she married Safi Rauf, a Millard South graduate, this past summer.

"Magical! In so many dimensions," she said - describing their wedding.

"Yea, it was one-third Afghans, one-third Jews, one-third gays from New York," Rauf added, as they both snickered.

A veteran, humanitarian and cinematographer, Rauf knows his wife is a "huge deal," as he puts it.

"There's probably 16 or 17 female Broadway directors who get to direct on Broadway. And she's one of them, so to really think about that in the world, is very intimidating," he said candidly.

She lights up about that next call with producers.

"'You know, I don't know if you've ever been there - if this is gonna be exciting. But we're going to Nebraska.' And I was like... 'No way!' And I was so excited because it was this really beautiful moment of getting to merge my personal life with my work life in a way that is so meaningful to me," she beamed.

"First and foremost, the score is just extraordinary," she said of what resonates with RENT. Songs like Seasons of Love are part of our culture, she and Rauf agreed.

"More than that, the message of young people fighting for something they believe in. And that's what we do in our lives. We always want to do things that promote equality, promote justice, and promote young people fighting for their rights," he added.

Cannold auditioned and hired several cast members with Nebraska ties.

