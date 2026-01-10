Rep. Don Bacon calls fatal I.C.E. shooting in Minnesota 'traumatic'; sees different perspectives

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Rep. Don Bacon says law enforcement should investigate the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by I.C.E. officers before anyone jumps to conclusions about what happened.

During a wide-ranging call with local reporters, Bacon addressed the stark differences of opinion between Americans, and even members of Congress, about what actually happened in the moments before Renee Nicole Good was shot to death. He thinks the different videos could lead to different conclusions.

"I think the one vantage point shows — that the lady, the lady that was killed — was driving aggressively. But I would also say, that the two other vantage points don't really show that, so I can see why we have confusion there," Bacon said.

Bacon called the shooting "traumatic" and called for the "right authorities" to investigate.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it has been blocked by the FBI from participating in the investigation, after initial cooperation. Currently the FBI is exclusively investigating the killing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

