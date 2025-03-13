Rep. Don Bacon concerned President Trump's approach to allies 'undermining' international order

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Representative Don Bacon has been outspoken about the Trump administration's approach to Ukraine and NATO, including an appearance on 60 Minutes.

WATCH HERE

Bacon thinks Trump's approach to allies 'undermining' international order

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

I’m neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

I was on a call with Representative Don Bacon Wednesday when he addressed why he’s been publicly critical of the Trump Administration on its approach to Ukraine and other allies.

“I didn’t think it was right when the president said he wasn’t sure who was at fault for this war. It was clearly Russia,” Bacon said. “I didn’t like it when he said, ‘Why does Zelensky hate Putin?’ Well, that’s because Putin’s invading his country, bombing his cities, shooting his POWs.”

He emphasized that the United States can’t handle all its adversaries without the cooperation of NATO countries and other allies.

“I just see the undermining of this international order, in the last month, where it’s ‘Do it alone. We don’t need allies, we’re not going to take a harder stand on Russia, we’re going to treat Putin with velvet gloves’, and I felt necessary to speak up on it. It’s what I believe,” he said. “And there’s a lot of pressure to conform, but I’m more about what is right for our country in the long run.”

Bacon said he wants to be on the right side of history when it comes to Ukraine and other allies.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.