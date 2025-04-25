Rep. Flood: Twice daily weather balloons to resume in Nebraska next week

VALLEY, Neb. (KMTV) — Rep. Mike Flood has been advocating for more staffing at the Valley office of the National Weather Service. Due to lack of staff, he says the office had to cut its weather balloon program.



Flood told reporters forecasters from other regions will be assigned to the Valley office and the office will return to launching weather balloons twice a day. He hopes those temporary assignments will become permanent.

The congressman says a hiring freeze during the Biden administration meant that staffing levels in the Valley office were low already. Then, he says, the early retirement buy-out offered by DOGE meant the NWS office was about 50% understaffed.

As a result, it couldn't launch weather balloon, which collect critical weather forecasting data for the whole country.

Rep. Flood: “It doesn’t take them very long to get to the Hawkeye state and that’s how the Des Moines weather service office is predicting the weather.”

Katrina Markel: "Who did you hear from?"

Rep. Flood: "I, uh, just everybody. I'd be in the airport boarding an airplane and they'd be like 'Congressman we need that weather balloon.'"

