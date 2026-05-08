Report: Hantavirus patients will be quarantined, treated at Nebraska Medicine

Americans passengers aboard a cruise ship with multiple hantavirus patients will fly to Omaha for treatment and monitoring, according to CNN.

Staffers from the CDC will meet the passengers in the Canary Islands and escort them to Nebraska Medicine where another CDC team will meet them as they receive care at the National Quarantine Unit and the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, according to the report published Friday.

“Nebraska Medicine and UNMC remain in close coordination with national partners regarding the evolving situation with the hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship,” Nebraska Medicine in a statement to KMTV. “We cannot discuss specific communications at this time, but, our specialized teams, including the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit and National Quarantine Unit, are staffed and ready, if needed, to safely provide care while protecting our staff and the community.”

CNN reported that, "The Trump administration was expected to publicly detail its plan as early as Friday, one of the people familiar with the matter said, though they cautioned the timing remained fluid."

Of the eight confirmed hantavirus patients aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, three have died.

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