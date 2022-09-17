ReRUNS fall sale has thousands of choices: 'A good quality item for significantly less'

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thousands of affordable items fill the aisles at ReRUNS in preparation for families to shop and save.

Mary Pechar with ReRUNS said, with 900 consigners, this sale will be bigger than ever before.

"Our consigners that might've, say, brought a 100 items last sale, are bringing 200 items this sale. So everybody is really clearing out their homes because they need the money," Mary Pechar, community outreach coordinator for ReRUNS, said.

The average consigner last time made about $530, but this annual sale is also a place to save.

"People still need to cloth their kids, they still need toys. It's a great place to find birthday gifts, Christmas gifts, those types of things, so you might not buy it brand new, but you are going to get a good quality item for significantly less," Pechar said.

Consigners set the price so the same item may be priced differently by different sellers. So, if you are coming to shop it pays to be early.

The sale is open to the community on Sept. 30 through Oct. 8. There are a couple of ways to get the best deals before the doors to the event actually open.

One of the ways is the 'Day of Hope' pre-sale event on September 24. If you donate on ShopSaveGive.org you will receive an early shopping pass. All of the donations made will go to families in the community, so they can shop for their children too.

But before the big sale can happen, 400 volunteers inspect and sort every item that comes through the door, and they only take the best.

"We make sure — like games have all the pieces, the shoes are in good condition, there's no scuff marks, there's not stains, there's no rips," Abbie Kerber, a volunteer and consigner at ReRUNS said.

Kerber has been volunteering and consigning at ReRuns for nearly six years.

"I love to be able to come in and shop, but I also love knowing that what I am doing will help someone else down the road," Kerber said.

35% of every sale gets donated to local charities and the other 65% goes back to the seller.

"We literally have so much stuff we had to put it aside or else you wouldn't be able to walk around," Pechar said.

And in a continuous cycle, items that helped one family raise their kids, are recycled to help other families do the same.

"It's just a great, one of those win-win-win things," Pechar said.

To learn more about this fall's big event and ways to shop and save visit rerunsrfun.org

