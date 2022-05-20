Rhonda's Burpee Challenge raises money, awareness of colon cancer prevention

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — CrossFit Hydro will host the 9th annual Rhonda's Burpee Challenge.

The challenge started in 2014 when CrossFit Hydro owner Justin VanBeek's mother, Rhonda, was battling stage 4 colon cancer. Rhonda passed away, but the challenge continues.

This year's event takes place Sunday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CrossFit Hydro.

In the challenge, teams of two attempt to complete 224 burpees in 20 minutes to raise awareness and funds for colon cancer prevention.

“My mother, Rhonda, was 56 when she passed away. She battled colon cancer for four years," VanBeek said. "The 224 burpees are in memory of her and everyone we have lost and in support of those currently fighting."

Rhonda's Burpee Challenge has raised more than $62,000 for the Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force.

“Each year, it is incredible to see the community take action to raise awareness of such an important cause. Colon cancer often goes undetected until it is at an advanced stage and more difficult to overcome," VanBeek said. "We hope every burpee we do helps at least one person avoid going through the heartache and pain of a colon cancer diagnosis."

To register for the challenge, make a monetary donation, or to learn more, click here.

