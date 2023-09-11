Rising gas prices have Nebraskans feeling the effects of spike; expert says the increase should be short-term

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Over the past week, gas prices have risen sharply. Thankfully, AAA Nebraska said this should be a short-term increase.

"We saw about 30 cents which is uncommon but not unprecedented," said Brian Ortner, the public affairs specialist with AAA Nebraska.

The Nebraska average price of gas is in line with the national average at $3.83, causing concern for some Nebraskans.

"What am I going to do when it reaches $4 and $4.50 and $5 a gallon?" said Clark Leyland.

He drives for an independent delivery company. While he has a hybrid car, he said he still needs gas to run his business.

"And it really makes the bottom line of how much you're running your business for and how much, you know, what you're going to have to cut to compensate for that," he said.

Debbie Snipes is another driver who said she feels affected.

"We're a social security family. We're retired and so our budget is quite, you know, small and it's just what it is," she said.

She and her husband have two cars, but try to drive the one that gets better mileage when gas gets pricey.

"We're going to live within our budget and so as the gas prices go higher, we have to cut back," she said.

Ortner said there are three reasons for the price increase: OPEC production cuts, higher crude oil prices and some scheduled maintenance for refineries. He has some advice for traveling when prices are high.

"Pack snacks, pack water in your cars. You know, when you stop at the gas station avoid the incidental purchases and focus on the gas purchases."

Ortner said with the fall and winter around the corner, there is typically less demand for travel meaning prices should go down.

Current gas prices by county in Nebraska can be viewed here, on the AAA website.

