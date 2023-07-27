RiverFront expands with two parks set to open on August 18

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Heartland of America Park and the Lewis & Clark Landing are set to reopen on Aug.18. After about four years of construction, the RiverFront has made significant strides towards the goal of completing its 72-acre parks.

"When there was talks about what we could do to kind of, breathe new life into downtown Omaha, certainly the RiverFront's redesign was a paramount piece of that conversation," said Kristyna Engdahl, MECA's director of communications.

The plan is to unify Gene Leahy Mall with the two other parks closer to the river: Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing. The two are set to open in a month, ahead of the original schedule.

"So a little bit ahead of time but really in the right space too, coming here at the end of the summer, enough time for everyone to still enjoy the park spaces before it gets cold out," said Katie Bassett, MECA vice president of parks.

Even when it does get cold, there are plenty of park opportunities to take advantage of, including the skate ribbon.

"It's going to, I think, just be alive all the time, really vibrant, really active with people who are rollerskating in the summer and then ice skating in the winter," said Engdahl.

The Skate Ribbon isn't the only space people can look forward to. At the Heartland of America Park features include a 100,00 square foot event lawn, a lakeside amphitheater and a scenic overlook.

Lewis & Clark Landing there will have a large 'discovery' playground right next to the Luminarium, where people of all ages can go on slides, zip line, climb towers and play with sand and water.

Right now, the RiverFront is adding finishing touches to the parks to provide a unique experience for visitors. One unique feature includes a native prairie to provide opportunities for pollinators and wildlife to return.

The RiverFront said the park is about 95% complete and they're most excited to share the space with everyone.

