RSM Putting Challenge brings blind and visually impaired youth to the golf course with Korn Ferry Tour pros

Outlook Nebraska used the RSM Putting Challenge to connect blind and visually impaired youth with Korn Ferry Tour professionals, framing golf as a gateway to confidence and independence.

15-year-old Anna Weber, who is legally blind, returned to show that her vision loss hasn't slowed her down across golf, swimming, or track.

The Outlook team split a $7,500 RSM donation after finishing tied for third, but CEO Eric Stueckrath says awareness and community connection are the real reward.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Outlook Nebraska brought kids and teens with vision loss to the golf course for the RSM Putting Challenge, pairing them with Korn Ferry Tour professionals in an event that organizers say is about far more than the game.

For 15-year-old Anna Weber, who is legally blind, the experience was another example of refusing to let her vision loss define what she can do. In addition to golf, she also swims and runs track.

"Just having people that I know that actually do it to help me, and being able for me to have, like, the responsibility to be able to do it," Weber said.

Outlook Nebraska and its affiliate Outlook Enrichment serve roughly 15,000 people in the Omaha area with significant vision loss. The organization's president and CEO, Eric Stueckrath, says events like the RSM Putting Challenge are part of a broader effort to keep people with visual impairments connected to the activities that bring them joy.

"The more youth that we can serve, the more that we can help them, whether it's preparing for the classroom, preparing for camp, or preparing for everyday life. We just want to be around to help their life be a little bit better," Stueckrath said.

The Outlook team finished tied for third place alongside four other teams, earning a share of RSM's $7,500 donation. But Stueckrath says the money is secondary to the mission.

"Opportunities like this to just build general awareness and help find more people who are blind or visually impaired that we can serve, that's worth every penny," Stueckrath said.

For Stueckrath, the value of bringing people together around shared experiences goes beyond any single event.

"We do a whole host of things that help bring people that have visual impairments together and see where the experiences and all of the good opportunities that come their way, how it all comes together for them," Stueckrath said.

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