Ryan Larsen's sister provides an update for the public

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Taylor Larsen, the older sister of Ryan Larsen, provided an update on her family and the search for her missing 12-year-old brother. In a social media post, she said she wanted to "put something out for the public."

Larsen expressed gratitude for the support shown to her family and reminded people that the police can't share every detail of the investigation.

She ended with a message of hope.

"There are still ways to help and get Ryan’s name out there so please don’t give up," she wrote. "Trust in God because he can move mountains and this job isn’t too small for him. We believe that Ryan is still out there and will come home. Be positive and be kind."

READ MORE: La Vista Police: Umbrella reveals new DNA evidence in missing Ryan Larsen case

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.