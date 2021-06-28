La Vista Police: Umbrella reveals new DNA evidence in missing Ryan Larsen case

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — A spokesperson for the La Vista Police Department confirmed to 3 News Now that police have a new clue in the search for Ryan Larsen, a then 11-year-old boy with autism who went missing from school on May 17.

An umbrella with Larsen's DNA was discovered by a resident at the apartment complex where Larsen's family lives. The umbrella was turned into police within a few days of the boy disappearing, but law enforcement only recently received the DNA test results.

Chief Bob Lausten told 3 News Now that the umbrella was given to Larsen by his sister, who had just moved out of the family home, and had special meaning to him. It was found on the grounds of the apartment complex and the discovery confirms that Ryan Larsen — or at least the umbrella — made it back to the apartment complex on or near May 17.

Police also say that he didn't have a key to the apartment and no one was home at that time.

