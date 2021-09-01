Saint Francis Ministries employees picket their employer, say they're overworked

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, a legislative committee met to investigate Saint Francis Ministries and its ability to service the state’s foster care needs. What became apparent was caseworkers are overworked and understaffed. Today in Omaha, employees of Saint Francis gathered in protest to make their voices heard.

Testimony at investigative hearing shows foster care caseworkers are 'undertrained, overworked'

The gathering occurred at 93rd and Bedford, just outside the Saint Francis Ministries office.

One caseworker we spoke to said her caseload is overburdened and staff members aren’t able to do their jobs effectively.

“We're not going to be able to keep working in these conditions,” she said. “Something bad is going to happen and we don't want that, so we just want to be heard."

The state gave Saint Francis Ministries a 17-month emergency contract earlier this year after they told the state it needed more money to operate.

