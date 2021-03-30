TOPEKA, Kan. (AP and KMTV) — A troubled Kansas foster care management provider has reached an agreement with the state to repay $9.4 million in unspent grant funds.

The deal that the Kansas Department for Children and Families announced it had reached Tuesday with Saint Francis Ministries comes on the heels of earlier controversies.

In January, Nebraska agreed to pay millions more to Saint Francis after it significantly underbid the company that used to provide child welfare services in the Omaha area. And Kansas officials announced in December that St. Francis employees had falsified documents to show visits with families that never took place.

On Monday, the Nebraska legislature voted to investigate Saint Francis based on its low bid and subsequent request for additional funds.

DCF spokesman Mike Deines said the grant repayment agreement is unrelated to the falsified document claims. An audit is pending.

