Unicameral votes to investigate child welfare provider, Saint Francis Ministries

State of Nebraska
Nebraska’s soon-to-open casinos would have to display human trafficking informational posters under a bill advanced by state lawmakers.
Nebraska Unicameral
Posted at 5:39 PM, Mar 29, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Legislature voted on Monday afternoon to investigate Saint Francis Ministries, a Kansas-based nonprofit that received a contract from the Department of Health and Human Services in 2019 to handle child welfare cases.

Its original bid was 60% lower than the next lowest bid and, by the end of 2020, the organization told DHHS that it was running out of funds and would go out of business without more operating capital. The state awarded them with an emergency contract worth $147 million.

The unicameral voted 40-6 in favor of a special committee investigation into the Saint Francis Ministries contracts with the State of Nebraska.

