Salvation Army aids Central Iowa after natural disaster

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday’s storms in Central Iowa were the deadliest in the state since 2008 as seven people lost their lives and communities are left picking up the damage and remains of their homes and businesses.

The National Weather Service says at least seven tornadoes touched ground Saturday in Central Iowa, including an EF-4 tornado that traveled 70 miles and through four counties.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has expanded the disaster proclamation from three to ten counties.

In the meantime, Central Iowa communities have been able to count on the Salvation Army to assist in recovery efforts.

“The storms were on our radar late Friday, as there were calls for tornadoes and those types of things,” Maj. Adam Moore with the Salvation Army said. “As soon as the sirens and warnings went off the Salvation Army teams were able to be activated, doing assessment and having contact with community emergency managers to see how we might be of assistance.”

Saturday evening they provided food and drinks for survivors and first responders in the Winterset area, and then again Sunday throughout the Des Moines area.

“We’re only able to do that as the community allows us to represent them. Their financial support, the volunteer support of communities coming together. I never cease to be amazed by the resiliency of the Midwest spirit here in Omaha and Iowa, Central Iowa specifically,” Moore said. “It was evident on Sunday as the entire community responded to its hurting neighbors.”

There’s a way that you can help as well. The Salvation Army has set up a special webpage dedicated specifically to supporting disaster-relief efforts in Central Iowa.

Anyone wishing to donate online can do so by clicking here.

