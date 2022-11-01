Salvation Army Christmas assistance registration opens, volunteers needed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Christmas is still nearly two months away but it’s time to begin thinking about the holidays and those in need during the most giving time of the year.

The Salvation Army starts its Christmas Assistance registration today to ensure all children receive gifts this year.

Last year, Salvation Army’s Toyland benefited more than 4,000 families in the metro.

Major Adam Moore says the demand for assistance just continues to climb.

“Historically the Salvation Army annually sees significant increase from one year to the next to individuals needing help from the Salvation Army. This year is no different,” Moore said. “In fact, we are seeing more families and anticipating more families needing Christmas help for the very first time.”

Moore says the Salvation Army’s food pantry demands have increased by 67 percent this year, and its utility bill assistance program has seen a 72 percent increase in families needing help compared to last year.

Dates and locations for households who need to register are assigned by your zip code.

Here are the locations and times to register:

Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Sign-Ups

Kroc Center (South) - 2825 Y St

Tuesday, November 1st

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Wednesday, November 2nd

12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Thursday, November 3rd

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

North Corps (North) - 2424 Pratt St

Friday, November 4th

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Saturday, November 5th

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Monday, November 7th

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Citadel Corps (Midtown) - 3737 Cuming St

Wednesday, November 9th

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Thursday, November 10th

12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Friday, November 11th

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

The Salvation Army is also in need of more volunteers to host these registrations.

To sign up to volunteer for one of the timeslots, to see where your household should register if your family needs assistance this year, or to learn more about the program, click here.

