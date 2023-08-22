Salvation Army cooling center offers a place to escape the heat

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Levender Jenkins comes to the Salvation Army’s North Corps Community Center for a bite to eat and he’s also trying to stay out of the heat.

When temperatures rise this high, the community center doubles as a cooling center.

“These are very important spots around our community that the Salvation Army provides for people to get a little brief relief from that heat, especially in those hot parts of the day from about noon to 5 ‘o clock,” said Scott Shelbourn of the Salvation Army.

Right now, it’s the only location the Salvation Army is operating as a cooling center. The Kroc Center is closed for scheduled maintenance.

Jenkins sees many people who live in an apartment across the street come to the center, he says a lot of them don’t have air conditioning.

“It’s hard for them,” he said. “They come here often to cool off.”

That’s what Shelbourn wants to see, people in the community taking advantage of what they have available to keep them safe.

Generation Diamond on South 25th Street will be open Tuesday and Thursday for anyone looking for a place to cool off in South Omaha.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.