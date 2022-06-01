Salvation Army summer fan drive begins in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The temperature may not feel like full-on summer right now, but you can take steps today to help make sure those in need can stay cool once it does.

The Salvation Army fan drive begins today. The drive helps purchase fans for those who don't have air conditioning and may not have any working fans.

The Salvation Army is again teaming up with Westlake Ace Hardware. You can help by rounding up your purchase at the register or you can donate online.

In the first nine years of the program in Omaha, local people helped raise enough money to donate 3,800 fans.

This year's fan drive runs through June 19. Learn more on the Salvation Army Omaha website: centralusa.salvationarmy.org/omaha/