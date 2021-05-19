Sarpy County announces candidates to replace treasurer fired for mismanagement of funds

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — About a month ago, the Sarpy County Board voted to fire Treasurer Brian Zuger after a Nebraska auditor report found millions of dollars were mismanaged during his tenure. On Tuesday, the board announced four finalists to replace Zuger.

The finalists include:

Following a review of the candidates’ backgrounds, the board will appoint a new treasurer at its meeting on Tuesday, May 25 at 3 p.m. The chosen candidate will complete the current term of office which ends in December of 2022.

