Death penalty requested by Sarpy County attorney for Bellevue Sonic shooting suspect

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov announced in a news release that he filed first-degree murder charges in Sarpy County Court against Roberto Silva, Jr. Silva, the man who allegedly killed two people and injured three more at the Bellevue Sonic restaurant in November of 2020.

Similar charges had been filed previously, but the filing today allowed the county attorney to seek the death penalty.

Polikov held a press conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the filing and his decision to seek the death penalty.

On Nov. 21, 2020, Silva allegedly threw an incendiary device, ignited materials in a rental truck and opened fire in the Bellevue Sonic Drive-In near 15th Street and Cornhusker Road.

Four employees were shot inside the restaurant, and three employees were able to flee without injury. Two of the victims died at the scene.

