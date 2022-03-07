Sarpy County Board to vote on resolution to rename street after fallen Marine Daegan Page

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners will vote on a resolution that, if approved, would designate a street to be named after fallen Marine Cpl. Daegan Page.

Page was buried in Omaha National Cemetery last September after he was killed in Afghanistan along with 12 other service members at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport while trying to help civilians evacuate. The Marine had ties to Sarpy County and graduated from Millard South High School.

The planned street dedication would rename the current Gertrude Street, from 157th to Emiline Street, to S. 162nd Ave. and Harrison Street.

“We owe our deepest respects to those who serve our country, and Cpl. Page paid the ultimate price,” said County Board Chairman Don Kelly in a press release. “Because of his sacrifice, and his family’s ties to Sarpy County, we wanted to honor Cpl. Page and his family in a permanent way to help preserve his memory.”

In December 2021, Page was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

