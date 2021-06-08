Sarpy County commissioners pass resolution supporting second amendment

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) - Sarpy County commissioners made a declaration in support of the Second Amendment on Tuesday.

Commissioners are joining dozens of other Nebraska counties in passing similar, symbolic resolutions. The Second Amendment gives people the right to keep and bear arms.

"We as a county board have nothing to do with laws that would have anything to do with protecting or taking weapons,” said District 5 Commissioner Jim Warren. “The chief law enforcement officer in the county is the county attorney. The county attorney dictates what's to be protected and done, and it's followed out by the county sheriff. But we're happy to say we're strong supporters of the Constitution and all of its amendments."

The county passed the resolution 5-0.

The Nebraska Firearms Owners Association is pushing the effort to pass these resolutions.

READ MORE: Ricketts issues proclamation promising opposition to White House orders on gun regulation efforts

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.