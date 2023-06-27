Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says it's taking pool break-in seriously, has leads

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says it has leads in an investigation of a break-in at a Sarpy County pool by adult women.

Meadows Community Pool says three women jumped the fence and trashed the admissions and concessions office in the early morning hours of June 17.

Original story: Sarpy County pool says adults broke in, trashed the place

In the days since the break-in, pool staff believes the monetary damage is even more than originally thought: over $2,000. Plus, after watching more surveillance videos, they found "lewd acts" were committed with pool toys like pool noodles and torpedoes. Those toys were tossed.

Tina Larson, the board president of the SID that runs the pool, says they can't afford everything they would've wanted for the upcoming luau planned at the pool.

Sarpy County Investigator Amanda Vollmer said they have leads, including using DNA from items left at the pool. She urged the women to come to her.

"It would just be nice if these individuals who used the pool so recklessly could hold themselves a little accountable and come forward," she said. "If not, it's gonna be a sad day when I knock on their door and say, 'Look what I found.'"

When asked what the chances of that happening are, she said: "One hundred percent."

Still, though, Vollmer says the public can help by using the photos below to help identify the women. Photos show one woman with a tattoo on her chest and has tattoos on her left arm.

A reward is being offered for helpful tips. She said tips can be made anonymously and asked the public to contact her at (402) 593-2288 or avollmer@sarpy.gov.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.