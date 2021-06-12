Scholarship awarded in memory of Sydney Loofe

This week, one of the people who killed Sydney Loofe was sentenced to death. Now, Loofe's family is making sure her life and legacy inspire others.

The family and the "Set Me Free Project" named the winner of the Sydney Loofe Memorial Scholarship.

It was given to a Nebraska student pursuing a career to fight crime and promote public safety.

Organizers said it's a way to help give area young people an education while remembering Sydney — as more than just a victim.

Loofe died in November of 2017.

This year marked the third time the scholarship was given out.

