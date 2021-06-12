Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Scholarship awarded in memory of Sydney Loofe

items.[0].videoTitle
Scholarship awarded in memory of Sydney Loofe
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 11:45:31-04

This week, one of the people who killed Sydney Loofe was sentenced to death. Now, Loofe's family is making sure her life and legacy inspire others.

The family and the "Set Me Free Project" named the winner of the Sydney Loofe Memorial Scholarship.

It was given to a Nebraska student pursuing a career to fight crime and promote public safety.

Organizers said it's a way to help give area young people an education while remembering Sydney — as more than just a victim.

Loofe died in November of 2017.

This year marked the third time the scholarship was given out.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018