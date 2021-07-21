Scholarship opportunity announced for high school seniors pursuing the arts

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment and the Hoff Family announced a new scholarship opportunity for graduating high school seniors who plan on pursuing a course of study within art, music, theater, dance or culinary arts.

Starting in 2022, PACE will award approximately two local students with a Hoff Family Arts & Culture Performing Arts Scholarship. The scholarship is transferable to any two-year or four-year educational institution, certificate program, or professional training program.

The annual award ceiling of the scholarship will be $10,000 and the individual maximum award will be $5,000.

In addition to meeting traditional selection criteria, scholarship applicants have to complete at least 40 hours of service or participation in classes, productions, or volunteer work at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center or with PACE Partner organizations.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is March 11, 2022. PACE will also host a Scholarship Showcase on April 9, 2022 where scholarship applicants will perform and showcase their work at the Hoff Center. The event will be free and open to the public.

For the full list of scholarship selection criteria and application instructions, email info@paceartsiowa.org .

