Search efforts continue for missing seven-year-old boy last seen near NP Dodge Park

On Thursday, the search continued for seven-year-old Abi Gurung. Gurung went missing near NP Dodge Park on Tuesday.
Posted at 5:55 PM, Aug 05, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the search continued for seven-year-old Abi Gurung. Gurung went missing near NP Dodge Park on Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing the yellow and red and black shorts in the following picture, according to his uncle, Bhin Gurung.

