Authorities looking for missing child near N.P. Dodge Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A search effort has been launched for a missing 6-year-old boy near N.P. Dodge Park.

Omaha Police said they were dispatched there shortly before 6 p.m. Police said the child was playing around the nearby Missouri River when he went missing.

"There's a strong possibility the child fell into the water," said Lt. Shane Myers with the Omaha Police Department.

As of 8 p.m., the boy has not yet been located. Myers said authorities will search as long as they can to help locate him.

Myers said there was conflicting information on what the boy was wearing. At first, police were told it was a blue shirt and blue shorts but other family members told police he had a yellow shirt and red shorts.

Myers said the water in the Missouri River is "deceivingly fast," and that creates "great concern."

Omaha Police deployed their helicopter in an attempt to help find the child.

Other agencies who have helped in the search include the Omaha Fire Department, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, and the Council Bluffs Fire Department.

