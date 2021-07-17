Search efforts resume for girl who went missing on Platte River in 2020

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) - Volunteers will hit the area near Schramm State Park this weekend hoping to find Tarie Price.

Her parents, volunteers, and the nonprofit group Justice Takes Flight will hit the Platte River and shoreline Saturday and Sunday.

DIGITAL EXTRA: Father of missing girl Taries Price speaks out

That's where the then 8-year-old went missing more than one year ago while playing with a group of kids on a sandbar.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. on both days. Organizers are asking for volunteers to bring equipment like airboats or canoes.

