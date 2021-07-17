Watch
Search efforts resume for girl who went missing on Platte River in 2020

139 days. That’s how long 8-year-old Taries Price has been missing. On Tuesday, search efforts to find her body resumed near Schramm State Park.
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jul 17, 2021
GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) - Volunteers will hit the area near Schramm State Park this weekend hoping to find Tarie Price.

Her parents, volunteers, and the nonprofit group Justice Takes Flight will hit the Platte River and shoreline Saturday and Sunday.

That's where the then 8-year-old went missing more than one year ago while playing with a group of kids on a sandbar.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. on both days. Organizers are asking for volunteers to bring equipment like airboats or canoes.

