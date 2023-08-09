Second-degree murder charge added in death investigation of Council Bluffs woman

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — On Wednesday, an additional charge of murder in the second degree was added to the list of charges for a suspect in the February death of a Council Bluffs woman.

Here's what we know from police:

Sixty-one-year-old Ivan Brammer was being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail for previous charges related to this case. The warrant for murder in the second degree was served to him at that location.

Brammer is expected to have an initial appearance in court on that charge on Thursday morning. Bond has been set at $500,000.

The case has been forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for prosecution. On February 15, 60-year-old Ilene Gowan was reported as being missing to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

According to Gowan’s daughter, her mother had not been seen or heard from since February 13. Gowan’s body was located on February 26, in a roadside ditch in the area of 152nd Street and Old Mormon Bridge Road, near Crescent, Iowa.

On May 23, an arrest warrant application was submitted and approved charging Ivan Brammer with abuse of a corpse and theft 2nd degree, which are alleged to be related to Gowan’s disappearance.

The investigation into the circumstances of Gowan’s death remains active. The State of Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office, after Gowan’s autopsy, indicated an unknown cause and manner of death.

On May 24, Brammer was arrested on the outstanding warrant mentioned above.

