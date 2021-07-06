Second half of Sarpy County property taxes coming due

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — If you live in Sarpy County and would like to avoid paying late fees on the second half of your property taxes, you’ll need to submit a payment by July 31.

Sarpy County provided the following release regarding the payments:

The Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office wants to remind property owners that the second half of their property taxes are due July 31.



Property owners can pay their property taxes:



Online

By mail: Send to Sarpy County Treasurer, 1102 E. 1st Street, Papillion, NE 68046

Via drop box: Place your payment in one of the Treasurer’s secure drop boxes. One is located outside the Sarpy County 1102 Building and another is outside the east entrance of the Sarpy County Courthouse

In person: At the Treasurer’s Office

The Treasurer’s Office recently moved to the Sarpy County 1102 Building at 1102 E. 1st Street in Papillion. The office is no longer in the Sarpy County Courthouse.



The second half of your property tax payment will become delinquent on Aug. 1. If you do not pay by that date, interest will be computed and charged on a daily basis.



