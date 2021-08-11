Section of Omaha's sewer will need repairs following Saturday's flash flood

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the City of Omaha Public Works Department, a section of the city's public sewer system will need to undergo repairs due to damage sustained during Saturday’s storm.

The department has been inspecting and assessing six areas for damage and has identified the sewer system below 19th and St. Mary’s Ave as needing repairs due to damage below the pavement.

The department said, “The other four locations - 13th and Jackson, 33rd & Jackson, Harney from 20th - 24th and 22nd & Farnam - were limited to damage to the upper sections of the manholes and will require minor repairs during the replacement of the pavement.”

The department said repair plans are being figured out at this time and that the sewer system at Saddle Creek Road and Leavenworth Street is still being checked for damages.

