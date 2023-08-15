'See Change Celebration' to honor female director Kasi Lemmons at Film Streams

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Greta Gerwig isn't the only female director making waves in the film industry. Actress and director Kasi Lemmons will be honored with the Wavemaker Award at the 2023 See Change Celebration on Saturday.

Her credits include "Harriet" and "Whitney Houston: I Just Wanna Dance with Somebody," among others. The recognition is for her work as a female filmmaker and as a woman of color, inspiring many local women in the film and theater industry.

"I could see myself in the movie, I could see my family in the movie. I could see my sensibilities. I could see you know nuances of my culture in that movie, you know, on a big screen," said Kim Louise, a stage and screen writer.

Film Streams has what it calls the See Change Initiative, which has received national attention. It's the only cinema in the U.S. to strive for 50% of films shown directed by women.

"It's incredible difficult to make a film, it's even harder to make a good film.. but if your a woman trying to make a film, it's almost, the odds are just incredibly against you," said Deirdre Haj, the executive director of Film Streams.

Haj said Black women only make up about 1% of women directors historically. And out of the 73 Academy Awards, only three of the Best Director Awards have gone to women.

"We've been denied for a very long time, women's voices," said Susie Bear Collins, a local theater director.

"To say 'Hey I can do that too, I want to be a director too.' To have someone like that kind of guide the ship is really huge and to hear her words is going to be really amazing for all of us," said Beaufield Berry, the Benson Theater marketing director.

Movie-lovers can see Lemmons films now through Aug. 17 at either Film Streams location. That includes the Dundee Theater or the Ruth Sokolof Theater.

Tickets are available online.

On Saturday, Lemmons will be presented with her award and lead a group discussion, answering questions from the audience about her career.

