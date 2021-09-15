Sen. Ernst honors fallen Cpl. Daegan Page, speaks in Senate about her connection to his family

WASHINGTON (KMTV) - Just days before his funeral, Sen. Joni Ernst took time on the Senate floor to honor Cpl. Daegan Page.

Ernst, who is from Red Oak, Iowa, where Page and his family lived for a period, says she knows the family and offered her condolences.

"Daegan will forever have the gratitude of our nation,” Ernst said. “So Wendy and Greg, and to your families, please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your beautiful son, Daegan. The American people will never forget him. Nor will they ever forget his life of service. Semper Fidelis, Daegan, and Godspeed."

Thursday will be the public visitation for Page. It runs from 5-8 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church. That's where his funeral will be Friday morning.

He will be laid to rest in Omaha National Cemetery. Because of expected crowds, Veterans Administration officials are asking people to pay tribute to him along the procession route.

3 News Now will be at the visitation and the funeral.

