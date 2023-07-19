Sen. Pete Ricketts says food assistance bill aimed at getting better jobs for low-wage workers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Sen. Pete Ricketts introduced the SNAP Next Step legislation in the U.S. Senate. The bill assists those receiving food assistance, who are working, to pursue better job opportunities.

It is a voluntary program that gives participants access to job coaches, who can help them find better-paying jobs.

"If you're on SNAP, and you are looking to get a better job opportunity, here's a way to be able to get access to that job coaching, resume writing, additional education — whatever it's going to be. ‘How do I do an interview?’ That's what this is going to be able to give you the skills to get that next better job, to take that next step,” said Ricketts on a call with reporters.

The Snap Next Step Act is the first piece of legislation in Ricketts' "Proven Nebraska Solutions Ready For America" agenda.

RELATED: Ricketts introduces Senate bill based on Nebraska food assistance program

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.