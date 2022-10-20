Seven months after tragedy Rib Shack Smokehouse hosts a ribbon cutting

Today, Rib Shack Smokehouse celebrated with a ribbon cutting, seven months after the owners — Jackie and Malcolm Robbins — experienced a tragedy.

"It’s natural to feel like you can’t keep going on because you lost a son and then — how can you keep going on, on? All these different emotions," said Jackie.

Rib Shack is back serving customers their in-house-smoked meats. But, seven months ago, the owners of the barbecue joint weren't sure whether their doors would open ever again.

"You never expect to lose a child," Jackie said.

The Robbins lost their 31-year-old son, Malcolm Jr. unexpectedly after a crash; a son they call "selfless."

"He was, he was after the world," said Malcolm Sr. "That was his dream to take over the world. He had a plan to do it."

It came at a time when they felt they were finally getting back on their feet from Malcolm Sr.'s heart transplant.

There was also the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One minute, I can’t find peaches. One minute, I can’t find just simple stuff," said Jackie.

And people messing with their business.

"Our signs were stolen, so that was horrific, you wouldn’t think," Jackie said.

The Robbins closed their doors for about two months. When they got back, not only were they grieving, but they were struggling.

Help from the community, and motivation from their kids kept them going. After months and even years of unexpected difficulties, Jackie and Malcolm are ready to celebrate how far they've come and look to the future.

"It helps us when we meet these great people and they enjoy the food," said Jackie.

"Wonderful, so far, great. The rib tips are really tender, great sauce, I love their coleslaw," said Bob, a customer.

And on the hard times, they look to one another, says Jackie.

"We see the future. We see it coming and just to have the perseverance to keep going, we encourage each other."

Rib Shack is located near 108th and Q. Open Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

SEE MORE

Take Out Tuesday: Rib Shack Smokehouse

Take Out Tuesday: Rib Shack Smokehouse

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.