Severe Storms Leave Damage in North Omaha Tuesday Night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Severe storms impacted Omaha and the surrounding region Tuesday evening.

After another day of 95 degree temperatures and heat indices in the 110s, severe storms quickly popped up in downtown Omaha and Council Bluffs on Tuesday, leading to a swath of large hail, flash flooding, and extreme winds.

Some of these hail reports reached 2.50" in diameter, stretching from Council Bluffs, to South Omaha, to Bellevue. Offutt AFB also reported large hail up to 2.00" in diameter. There was even a 3.00" hail report east of Papillion.

Later in the evening, a line of damaging winds quickly intensified and surged through northern Douglas county, leading to power outages, and tree damage in north Omaha. Eppley Airfield reported a 90mph wind gust from this line of storms, prompting the suspension of flights due to damage sustained at the airport.

If you have flights in, or out of Eppley scheduled for Wednesday morning, please check with your airline on any potential delays and or cancellations.

At one point, OPPD reported over 30,000 residents without power, mostly in north Omaha were severe wind damage was most prevalent. As of 10 p.m., nearly 45,000 residents around the Omaha metro were without power.

We will continue to update you with the latest information on storm damage, and the current Missouri River flooding.

Missouri River Flooding: Check out this blog for the latest information on how high the water will go, what could flood and close, and when the river is expected to crest in different areas.

