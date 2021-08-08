Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Severe Weather throughout Eastern Nebraska and Southwest Iowa; hail and flooding

What are people seeing around the region?
items.[0].image.alt
Jennifer Griswold
Jennifer Griswold, KMTV Anchor spotted this hail after 8 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Jennifer Griswold hail.jpg
Posted at 10:11 PM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 23:21:11-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A few minutes before 10 p.m. KMTV confirmed that hail was spotted in the Bellevue area near Offutt Air Force Base. Viewers and 3 News Now journalists have also been spotting flooding and hail around the metro.

At least six water rescues have happened as of 10:20 p.m. in Omaha. Flash flooding is a major concern late Saturday.

Near Gretna Saturday
Viewer photo

Millard storm photo
Viewer photo from Millard
68th and Pacific
Viewer photo from 68th and Pacific

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018