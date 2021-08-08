Severe Weather throughout Eastern Nebraska and Southwest Iowa; hail and flooding

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A few minutes before 10 p.m. KMTV confirmed that hail was spotted in the Bellevue area near Offutt Air Force Base. Viewers and 3 News Now journalists have also been spotting flooding and hail around the metro.

At least six water rescues have happened as of 10:20 p.m. in Omaha. Flash flooding is a major concern late Saturday.

A new SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for part of the #Omaha metro. Seek shelter inside until the storm has passed. Download our free @StormShieldApp for live radar and storm details. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/uzdHh7BDwK — Mark Stitz (@MarkStitz) August 8, 2021

From the front of our house around 156th & State. pic.twitter.com/w6fHKlonYK — Sara Halvorsen (@sara_halv) August 8, 2021

Gail Carla Viewer photo

This is in Council Bluffs. Takken from the 4th floor of Bluffs Towers apartments. You can use this on the news. pic.twitter.com/TjNuySTeha — Alex Flint (@Alexflint1973) August 8, 2021

Kristin Luna Viewer photo from Millard

Viewer submitted Viewer photo from 68th and Pacific

