Seward County deputies discovered $575K in cash after I-80 crash

SEWARD, Neb (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Seward County Sheriff's Office, deputies investigated a crash on I-80 involving a minivan and a bus that was transporting the girls' soccer team from Lincoln Pius X Catholic High School. There no serious injuries reported with the children in the bus, but the drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital.

In the process of investigating, the sheriff's office said it discovered $575,000 in cash inside the minivan. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and, according to the sheriff's office, a 62-year-old male and former law enforcement officer from California.

The sheriff's office said that the money is suspected to be related to drug trafficking.

